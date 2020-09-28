Mull Options to Override New Farm Laws: Sonia to Cong-Ruled States

Amid protests by farmers in a number of states across the country, the Congress said on Monday, 28 September, that its chief Sonia Gandhi has directed party governments in different states to "explore" and pass laws to "override" or negate the newly enacted central farm laws. Congress' Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal said in a statement: "The Congress president has asked party-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their respective states under Article 254(2) of the Constitution, which allows the state legislatures to pass laws to override central laws that then go for President's assent." The Congress asserted that since agriculture is a State subject, the Union government cannot pass laws on it.

"This will enable the states to negate the unacceptable anti-farmers' provisions in the three draconian agricultural laws, that will lead to abolition of MSPs and disruption of APMCs in Congress-ruled states, and save the farmers from grave injustice done by the central govt," Venugopal added. Congress MP TN Prathapan has already moved the Supreme Court on the issue. Congress state units on Monday held protests across India against what they called "anti-farmer and anti-worker laws" passed in Parliament by the Modi government and submitted memorandums against them to the Governors of their states.