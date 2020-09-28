SAD in Loss & Loss Situation: Punjab CM Slams Party on Farm Bills

Punjab Chief Minister will hold his protest at the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh – Khatkar Kalan. The Quint Capt Amarinder Singh. | (Photo: IANS) India Punjab Chief Minister will hold his protest at the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh – Khatkar Kalan.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a sit-in today at ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh – Khatkar Kalan, against the three contentious farm bills that were passed by Rajya Sabha on 20 September, which triggered a nationwide protest.

While speaking to the media Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Akali Dal and said: “Akali Dal is in loss and loss situation, they have let people down, hence no one will trust them.” “We will request Rahul Gandhi to join us in our protest, he is tweeting daily about the injustice done to the farmers, he should join us,” said Amarinder Singh.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 27 September, gave assent to the three bills, even though the Opposition suggested that the bills should be sent back for review.

Taking to twitter the Punjab Chief Minister’s office on Sunday announced that the Punjab government is exploring all options, including possible amendments to state law to protect farmers’ interests. Captain Amarinder Singh termed Presidential assent to Farm Bills as ‘unfortunate and distressing’.

On Sunday, 27 September, Singh said that all farmer organisations and other stakeholders would be taken into confidence before taking any decision on the way forward.

He further added that the state government was committed to the procurement of every single grain of the farmers without compromising on the pricing. Punjab government was already in consultation with legal and agricultural experts, and all those impacted by the Central government's "calamitous" legislations, to decide on the future course of action, he said. Amarinder Singh also reacted strongly to Akali chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's response to the Presidential assent, terming it a "cruel joke" on the farmers since it was the Shiromani Akali Dal's active support to the farm ordinances that had brought things to such a pass.

“Even now, after the farce of his party’s break-up with the NDA, all Sukhbir seemed concerned about was not the farmers’ plight but exploitation of the issue to boost the Akali prospects in the next Assembly polls,” he added.

Capt Amarinder Singh has also called for a ‘Kisan March’ that will begin on 1 October from the three Takhts, and head towards Mohali.

(With inputs from IANS and NDTV)