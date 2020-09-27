Prez Kovind Gives Assent to Farm Bills Amid Ongoing Farmer Protest

Amid massive farmer protests across India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 27 September, gave his assent to the three contentious farm bills.
The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 had been passed in both Houses of Parliament.
Earlier, on Saturday, the BJP’s oldest ally, Shiromani Akali Dal, had said that it was quitting the NDA over its differences with the government on these bills.
