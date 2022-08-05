MPs Don't Have Immunity From Arrest in Criminal Cases during Parliament: Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday clarified that members of Parliament do not enjoy any immunity from arrest in criminal cases when the House is in session and they cannot avoid summons issued by law enforcement agencies.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost half an hour till 11.30 am on Friday as Congress members created an uproar alleging misuse of probe agencies by the government.

When the Upper House assembled for the morning session, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu proceeded with the scheduled business of laying of the listed papers on the table, but had to adjourn the House within a few minutes.