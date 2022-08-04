Parliament Live: Oppn Protests ‘Misuse of Agencies’, LS Adjourned Till 2 pm

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters the 14th day, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened at 11 am on Thursday, 4 August.

Congress MPs raised the issue of misuse of central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the sealing of the office of Young India on Wednesday in both the Houses of the Parliament.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, the National Anti-Doping Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, while the the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021, which sought to provide protection of personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority, was withdrawn by the government on Wednesday after a parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it.

Opposition slammed the ruling government during a discussion on inflation and price rise in both the Houses this week.