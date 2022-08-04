Parliament Live: Oppn Protests ‘Misuse of Agencies’, LS Adjourned Till 2 pm

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates 2022
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters the 14th day, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened at 11 am on Thursday, 4 August.
Congress MPs raised the issue of misuse of central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the sealing of the office of Young India on Wednesday in both the Houses of the Parliament.
During the proceedings on Wednesday, the National Anti-Doping Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, while the the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021, which sought to provide protection of personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority, was withdrawn by the government on Wednesday after a parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it.
Opposition slammed the ruling government during a discussion on inflation and price rise in both the Houses this week.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed the issue of inflation in Rajya Sabha, and said that there had been no collapse of the Indian rupee
On Monday, Sitharaman addressed the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha, and said that there was no question of India falling into recession
The Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, on Monday
The Rajya Sabha on Monday also passed the Weapon of Mass Destruction Bill
The Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday, "As of now, two airbags compulsory (in cars). There are no airbags for rear passengers. Our department is trying to have airbags for rear passengers too so that their lives can be saved. A proposal is under consideration, and government will try to make a decision soon."
The Upper House was adjourned till 12 noon.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "the broad and undefined scope of discretion of central investigation agencies such as ED, CBI, I-T etc, being misused to encroach upon civil liberties of political opponents."
Congress MP K Suresh gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha regarding the sealing of Young Indian Office by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the seizure of drugs at Mundra Port in Gujarat/Nhava Sheva Port in Maharashtra and "conspiracy for smuggling the seized drugs into Punjab and rest of the country."
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border issue, stating that the "Union Government should clarify its stance on restoration of status quo ante prevailing on the LAC prior to 5 May 2020 and progress made pursuant thereto."
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of unemployment.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gave a Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss lumpy skin disease in cows, "killing thousands of cows in Gujarat."
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla gave a Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the admission of medical students who have returned from Ukraine.
Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Bill for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha:
The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022
