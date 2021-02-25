MP Congress Inducts ‘Godse Supporter’ Babulal Chaurasia in Party

BJP spokesperson, Rahul Kothari alluded Congress’ decision as a move to regain political support in the state, added the report. "It's because of the civic polls as they have been wiped out of the Gwalior-Chambal region,” Kothari said.

Congress party lost a key leader, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, in March who defected to the BJP causing a change in MP government, from Kamal Nath to BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Kothari added, “A month back, Kamal Nath had asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan whether he was with Mahatma Gandhi or with Nathuram Godse. Now Kamal Nath himself needs to answer that question."

Jaiveer Bhardwaj, leader of the All India Hindu Mahasabha dismissed Congress’s move to welcome Chaurasia’s to the party as being “ready to take anyone”.