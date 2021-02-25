Up To Rahul to Clarify ‘North vs South Remark’: Congress Leaders

Sharma, who is deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said, "Congress never believes in dividing the country on region and religion and does not disrespect any region. Rahul Gandhi had made certain observations, perhaps shared his personal experiences, but in what context he made that observation, he can clarify so that there is no conjecture or misunderstanding.[sic.]”

Further, Kapil Sibal said it is the BJP which is dividing the country but only Rahul can "explain in what context he made the statement."

However, leaders close to Gandhi defended him. Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The observation of Rahul Gandhi is for the kind of political culture the BJP has developed."

Earlier in the day, the Congress launched a counter attack on the BJP. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi has given a clarion call to the people of India to question the governments of the day, whether in the states or at the Centre on issues paramount to the people and to ignore the superficial "toolkit" story being sold by the BJP.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said in Thiruvananthapuram, "For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the North. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues."