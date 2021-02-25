Ahead of Elections, PM Modi to Visit Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Today

Ahead of the Assembly elections due by May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday, 25 February.
At around 11:30 am, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Puducherry, following which, he will go to Coimbatore at around 4 pm and inaugurate multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,400 crores.
This includes the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project, designed for a power generation capacity of 1000 MW and built at a cost of about Rs 8,000 crore, that will serve Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.
He will also lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project System that will rehabilitate the existing irrigation structures in the system and increase the efficiency of the canals.
The PM will also lay the foundation stone for development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine ‘Smart Cities’, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.
Various parties are in the fray for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the AIADMK and the BJP on one side, and the DMK and the Congress on the other. The release of former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala from jail recently has also led to a political tussle in the state.
For Puducherry, the PM will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of NH45-A – 56 km Sattanathapuram–Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district.
The foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus-Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER) will also be laid, along with the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme.
The PM’s visit to Puducherry comes just days after the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy fell after losing majority. Several members of the Congress-DMK alliance had quit in last one month, with some joining the BJP. Moreover, a few days before the government collapsed, Kiran Bedi was removed as the lieutenant governor of the UT and replaced by Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was given additional charge.
Published: undefined