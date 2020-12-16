Why Modi, BJP & RSS Never Understood Sikhs and Still Don’t

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) sent about 2 crore emails with a 47-page document titled "'PM Modi and his government's special relationship with Sikh" earlier this week.

The booklet lists 13 measures taken by the Modi government for "to support the Sikh community". The measures listed included the "Kartarpur Sahib corridor", "tax exemption on langar", "FCRA registration for Harmandir Sahib", "justice for 1984 riot victims".

Whether the Modi government actually deserves credit for these measures is besides the point. The important part here is that such an outreach is being done at a time when Sikhs are at the forefront of the farmers' protest against Modi government's new farm laws.