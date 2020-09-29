‘Centre Beware, Punjab Has Risen’: Singers Amplify Farmers’ Stir

The warning, of course, is meant for the Narendra Modi government that pushed through the new legislations that are being called “anti-farmer”.

The legislations sparked protests by farmers and the most intense opposition has come from Punjab.

Amplifying the farmers’ voices are a large number of Punjabi singers and actors, who have actively joined the stir. On 28 September, several Punjabi artists like Harbhajan Mann, Ranjit Bawa, Tarsem Jassar, Ammy Virk, Kanwar Grewal, Kulwinder Billa, Yograj Singh and Deep Sidhu among others took part in a protest in Batala in Gurdaspur district.

The protest was timed on the same day as the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.