Corona Poll: Upper Castes, Elderly Happiest With Modi; Sikhs Least

The other interesting metric with a great deal of variation is age. Satisfaction with the Modi government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis increases as one moves from younger to older respondents.

Some 68 percent of the respondents above 60 years of age “strongly agreed” that the government is handling the crisis well, compared to 66.2 percent in the 45-60 years age group, 56.4 in the 25-45 years age group and 49.5 among those below 25 years of age.

Conversely, the proportion of those who “strongly disagreed” that the government is doing a good job was highest (16 percent) among those below 25 years, 8.5 percent in the 25-45 years age group, 4.8 percent among those between 45 and 60 years and just 2.9 percent in the 60 plus category.