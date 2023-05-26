As Modi Government Hits 9-Year Mark, Congress Demands Answers: BJP Reacts

From rising prices to unemployment, the Congress party posed nine questions to Prime Minister Modi on Friday, 26 May.
The jibe: The questions were posted on Twitter by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has built a "9-year-old building on false promises and the plight of the public!"
"Unemployment has been at its highest since independence and the way the government has tried to hide it is a "tragedy"" said Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate.
Flip side: Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the Opposition party's questions as a "bundle of lies and mountain of deception."
"These are not questions arising out of criticism, which they have a right to do, but are the result of a pathological hatred towards Narendra Modi," he reportedly said in a press conference on the same day.
Why it matters: The queries put forth by the Congress come ahead of the launch of a month-long campaign by the BJP to "mark the completion of nine years of government at the Centre."
Zoom in: Demanding an apology for Modi's "betrayal", the Congress pressed the prime minister for answers on the following issues:
Inflation and unemployment
Promises made to farmers
Alleged corruption
China's alleged border incursions
Politics of hatred
Atrocities against marginalised communities
Weakening of democratic institutions
Welfare schemes
COVID-19 mismanagement
Meanwhile, another political controversy brewed between the two parties regarding the upcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, 28 May, specifically over the 'Sengol' ceremony.
