‘Rewriting History Is the Historian’s Job, Not Anyone Else’s’: Swapna Liddle

"The fact that a place of worship was destroyed many centuries ago, does that mean that a place of worship should be destroyed today?" asks historian Swapna Liddle.

Liddle sat down to chat with The Quint at the 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival held between 1-5 February 2024.

The Akhunji mosque in Delhi's Mehrauli was demolished and this is not the first time a mosque has been demolished in recent history. Can you talk to us about the demolition and the cultural impact it might have?

Mehrauli is an area which is very rich in old monuments. There are many historic graveyards, mosques, and dargahs of various saints. Some of them date back to very early periods, starting from the early 13th century, and coming down to even the 19th century.

The fact that these are being demolished is a cause of concern. Particularly since many of these are not only historic, but are also, by law, listed as heritage buildings. That is something that should be looked at.

Which are the buildings that have been demolished? What was their legal status? Many of these are legally protected.

Many of these buildings are living heritage sites also. These are associated with the current beliefs and practices of the people who are living around them.

Some of them are revered by people who come from outside as well. These are important cultural spaces, tied up with a lot of social and religious beliefs. That definitely has a very big impact on the lives of people.