Court's Gyanvapi Decision Based On Absurd, Baseless Claims: Muslim Leaders

Leaders from multiple Muslim organisations came together on Friday, 2 February, to express concerns over the Varanasi court’s order that came earlier this week allowing the Hindu prayers to be offered inside the Vyas Ka Tekhana (sealed basement area) of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

In a press conference addressed by members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Jamat-e-Islami Hind and the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, questions over the court’s judgment were raised.

“The speed at which these issues have cropped up makes one feel that the courts which have the responsibility of bearing law in mind, have developed such a casual attitude...that those who wanted to capture places of worship have been provided an easy route,” said Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.