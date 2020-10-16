Days After Release, Mufti Likely to Address Press Conference Today

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti is likely to address a press conference today, days after her release from detention.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is likely to address a press conference on Friday, 16 October, days after being released from detention.

In an order dated 13 October, the Jammu and Kashmir government revoked the detention order of Mehbooba Mufti, more than a year after she was detained.

The chief of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was detained a day before the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into Union territories was announced on 5 August 2019.

On Thursday, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah announced the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, with the aim to restore J&K's Constitutional status as it existed before 5 August last year.