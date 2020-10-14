Day After Her Release, Farooq & Omar Abdullah Pay Mufti a Visit

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah paid a visit to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti at her residence on Wednesday, 14 October, a day after she was released from detention.
"My father & I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon [sic]," Omar Abdullah tweeted on Wednesday.
Replying to his tweet, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti said, "It was nice of you & Farooq sahab to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. Im sure together we all can change things for the better [sic]."
“Mehbooba Mufti was released yesterday after more than 14-and-a-half months of detention. There was no political motive, we just came to see her.”Omar Abdullah, as quoted by ANI
In an order dated 13 October, the Jammu and Kashmir government revoked the detention order of Mehbooba Mufti, more than a year after she was detained.
The chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was detained a day before the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into two Union territories was announced on 5 August 2019.
Farooq and Omar Abdullah too had been placed under detention, but were released earlier.
