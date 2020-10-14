Day After Her Release, Farooq & Omar Abdullah Pay Mufti a Visit

“Im sure together we all can change things for the better [sic],” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted after the visit.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah paid a visit to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti at her residence on Wednesday, 14 October, a day after she was released from detention.

"My father & I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon [sic]," Omar Abdullah tweeted on Wednesday.

Replying to his tweet, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti said, "It was nice of you & Farooq sahab to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. Im sure together we all can change things for the better [sic]."