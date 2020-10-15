Farooq, Mufti Give Shape to Alliance for ‘Restoring J&K’s Status’

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah on Thursday, 15 October, announced the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, with the aim to restore J&K's Constitutional status as it existed before 5 August last year.

The announcement came after an all-party meeting at Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, that was attended by Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was released after over a year in detention just two days back.

With this, the political parties in Kashmir gave a formal shape to their alliance formed after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year.