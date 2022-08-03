Mayawati-Led BSP Extends Support to NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar in Vice Prez Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday, 3 August, announced that her party will be supporting the NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice-presidential polls, which is scheduled to take place on 6 August.

Dhankar will be contesting the election against the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.

Even during the recently held presidential polls, Mayawati had supported the NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that she has decided to support Dhankhar, considering the "wider public interest" and her party's movement.