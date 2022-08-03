Mayawati-Led BSP Extends Support to NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar in Vice Prez Polls

BSP supremo Mayawati.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday, 3 August, announced that her party will be supporting the NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice-presidential polls, which is scheduled to take place on 6 August.
Dhankar will be contesting the election against the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.
Even during the recently held presidential polls, Mayawati had supported the NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu.
Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that she has decided to support Dhankhar, considering the "wider public interest" and her party's movement.
"It is well known that due to the lack of consensus between the government and the Opposition in the election for the post of the highest president of the country, a election was held for it. Now due to the same situation, the election for the post of vice president is also going to be held on 6th August," Mayawati tweeted.
"In such a situation, keeping in mind the wider public interest and our party's movement, BSP has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and which I am also formally announcing today," she wrote in another tweet.
"The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party's movement," Mayawati had said, prior to the presidential polls.
Mayawati had also criticised the Opposition for not consulting her while deciding on a presidential candidate and had stressed that the BSP was free to take its stand in the presidential elections.
