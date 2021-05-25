Cyclone Yaas To Turn ‘Very Severe’, Make Landfall in Odisha on Wed

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday, 26 May, the India Meteorological Department has said.

It is expected to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by late Tuesday, 25 May, and likely to wreak maximum damage at Bhadrak's Chandrabali, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.