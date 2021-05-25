Cyclone Yaas To Turn ‘Very Severe’, Make Landfall in Odisha on Wed
Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday, 26 May, the India Meteorological Department has said.
It is expected to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by late Tuesday, 25 May, and likely to wreak maximum damage at Bhadrak's Chandrabali, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she will be at the secretariat on Tuesday night to monitor the situation
Over 8 Lakh People Evacuated in West Bengal
As many as 8,09,830 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 14 districts of West Bengal, the NDRF said.
Meanwhile, in Odisha 1,55,129 people have been evacuated so far across seven districts. Meanwhile, operations have been suspended at Paradip Port.
