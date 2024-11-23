Election Results Live: Mahayuti's Third Term in Maha, No Fight Over CM Seat Says Fadnavis; INDIA Ahead in Jharkhand

advertisement
Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE Updates:
The ruling Mahayuti alliance is headed for a consecutive third term in Maharashtra with 229 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi stands at 52 seats. Celebrations have begun at the party headquarters. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has called it the "victory of the team."
The INDIA bloc in Jharkhand is leading with 57 seats whereas the NDA stands at 23. JMM candidate Kalpana Soren has thanked the people for choosing the government of the public, reported news agency ANI.
Key updates as of 3:30 PM:
In Maharashtra, BJP has won 17 seats, and both Shiv Sena (SHS) and NCP has won 11 seats. The Congress (INC) is leading in 18 seats and has won one seat, as of now. Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 20 seats, while, the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) has won 2 seats so far.
BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is leading in 227 seats.
CPI (ML)(L) candidate Chandradeo Mahato has won from the Sindri constituency of Jharkhand.
In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance continues to lead with 57 seats while the BJP-led NDA trails close behind at 23.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leads in Kopri-Pachpakhadi.
Maharashtra's Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leads in the Nagpur South-West constituency.
Maharashtra Deputy CM NCP leader ad Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati constituency.
Aditya Thackeray leads in the Worli constituency.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole trails in Sakoli.
Hemant Soren leads in Jharkhand's Barhait.
Kalpana Soren leads in Jharkhand's Gandey.
Babu Lal Marandi leads in Jharkhand's Dhanwar.
BJP's Champai Soren leads in Serai Kella.
CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis have extended their gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. Shinde said, "I'm thankful to PM Modi for his incredible support."
Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra has shown its full support for Modi ji and we will do everything to reciprocate their faith in us," reported India Today.
Pawar lauded their government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and said, "It defeated each of their adversaries."
He added that this victory has increased their responsibility.
On EVMs, he said, "Those who are blaming EVM must remember that we lost Lok Sabha on EVMs only and now we have lost Jharkhand on EVM only."
BJP workers celebrate their party's win in assembly elections, in Nagpur.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flashes victory signs along with supporters as early trends show victory for Mahayuti in Assembly polls.
BJP workers celebrate their party's win in Maharashtra assembly elections.
Addressing the first presser after Mahayuti's victory, CM Shinde said, "This is a record-breaking victory of Mahayuti. We are thankful to the whole of Maharashtra.We removed all the stays which MVA made during their governance," reported ANI.
Shinde, along with Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar addressed the media.
Fadnavis commented that there was no fight between the three parties over the CM seat in Maharashtra. Talking to ANI, he said, "There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this."
According to the ECI, the Sindri seat has been declared and the CPI (ML)(L) candidate Chandradeo Mahato has won with 105136 votes.
As the Mahayuti alliance prepares for a sweeping victory in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory."
"In line with the slogan he gave 'Ek hain toh safe hain', people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly... This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ramdas Athawale, this is the victory of unity..." He was quoted as saying by ANI.
Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh took to social media to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leaders in Maharashtra as the Mahayuti alliance seals its victory in the state.
"By giving an unprecedented mandate, the people of Maharashtra have shown that they have faith in BJP's commitment towards good governance and development," he wrote.
Commenting on the Mahayuti alliance's path to victory in Maharashtra, National Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Maharashtra has chosen pink."
Pawar is leading in Baramati by a margin of 67,272 votes as per Election Commission data.
As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leads in Nagpur South-West by 24,230 votes, the BJP leader took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm the party's slogan, "Ek hai toh saath hai" (If we are united, we are safe).
JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) workers in Ranchi celebrate as the JMM-led alliance leads in 51 seats in Jharkhand, sealing the JMM-INDIA alliance's victory.
NCP (Ajit Pawar) Aditi Sunil Tatkare wins Shrivardhan's seat by a margin of 82,798 votes, while Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao wins in Niphad by 29,239 votes as per Election Commission data.
After leading all morning, JMM leader and wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren is now trialing in the Gandey constituency by 5362 votes, while Muniya Devi of BJP takes the lead.
BJP's Parag Shah has won the Ghatkopar East constituency by a margin of 34,999 votes, according to Election Commission data.
As the Mahayuti alliance gears up to form the government in Maharashtra, the key question remains: who will be the next Chief Minister?
Speaking to the press, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde addressed this, stating, "The decision on the CM will be made collectively by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the BJP's central leadership. For now, Mahayuti is celebrating its victory and expressing gratitude to the people of the state."
"NDA is leading on all 4 seats in Bihar, in Uttar Pradesh NDA is leading on 6 seats and on 4 seats in Rajasthan. This shows that people have reposed their trust in PM Modi," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
As the Mahayuti alliance prepares to form the government in Maharashtra, the next big question that arises is, who is going to become the next Chief Minister.
Deputy CM, BJP leader, and leading contender for the CM's post, Devendra Fadnavis' mother, Sarita Fadnavis, was quoted by ANI as saying, "Of course, he will become the CM. It's a moment of great pride as my son has risen as a prominent leader in the state. He has been working tirelessly, day and night..."
BJP leader Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar has won the Wadala constituency in Maharashtra by a margin of 24,973 votes, according to Election Commission data.
As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance moves towards a decisive victory in the state assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde says, "This is a landslide victory. I had predicted that Mahayuti would get a thumping victory."
"I thank all sections of the society. I also thank all the workers of the Mahayuti parties. This is a sign that the people have taken notice and given importance to the work we have done in the past two and half years," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA alliance is leading in 28 seats, while the BJP-led alliance is is trailing close behind with a lead in 27 seats as per the Election Commission's latest data.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on the other hand, has emerged as a surprise contender, with its candidates leading in five of the six seats it is contesting in.
It's Sena vs Sena in Worli as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray trails while Milind Deora, the former Congress MP who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, takes the lead in the constituency.
BJP leader Chandrakant Patil celebrates as he took the lead in the Kothrud assembly constituency while the vote count continues in the Maharashtra elections.
BJP leader and ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan is leading in the Bhokar constituency as per the latest trends.
She is up against Congress's Kadam Tirupath and BSP's Kamlesh Choudante.
"We know what the people of Maharashtra want...this cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance takes leads in over 200 seats as per the latest trends
The INDIA alliance led by Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading in 51 seats, crossing the halfway mark as per early trends. The BJP-led NDA alliance is trailing behind with a lead in 28 seats.
As per the latest trends, NCP (SCP) leader Fahad Ahmad is leading in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar constituency by a slim margin against Sana Malik of NCP (SCP).
Speaking to The Quint earlier this week, the activist-turned-politician had said, "In the past 15 years, no step was taken for the betterment of education here (Anushakti Nagar). As a result, the influx of drugs increased. There are three big companies here - BARC, HPCL, and BPCL but nothing was done to get people employment there. I am contesting the election on these issues. If I am elected, I will begin work on these issues from 24 November itself."
As per the latest trends, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading in Kerala's Wayanad constituency in the Parlimentary Bypolls. She is facing off against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance soars ahead in the Maharashtra assembly polls, as the latest results indicate they are leading in 166 seats, surpassing the majority mark.
Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is leading in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, according to the latest trends. If he wins, it will mark his fourth consecutive victory in this assembly.
Jharkhand's current Chief Minister and JMM Chief Hemant Soren is leading Barhait according to latest trends. His wife and fellow JMM leader Kalpana Soren is also leading in Gandey.
According to the latest trends, INDIA Bloc led by Hemant Soren's JMM is leading in 40 seats while the BJP-led NDA trails close behind with a lead in 36 seats.
As per the latest trends, both the BJP-led NDA alliance and the INDIA alliance led by JMM are leading in 31 seats each in Jharkhand.
As the vote counting progresses for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, early results indicate that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is leading in 81 seats, while the MVA is following behind with a lead in 60 seats.
Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, is trailing in Sakoli, as per latest trends.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is leading in the Baramati constituency where he is facing off against his nephew, Yugendra Pawarwho is contesting on behalf of the NCP(SP) party.
The BJP-led NDA alliance is leading in 20 seats in Jharkhand, while the opposition, INDIA alliance, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM, is ahead in six seats.
It must be noted that postal ballots are being counted first.
According to early trends, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is leading in his constituency of Nagpur South-West.
As counting of ballots begins for the Jharkhand Assembly elections early trends show both the BJP-led NDA is leading in 6 seats and the JMM-led alliance is leading in 3 seats.
As the vote counting progresses for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, early results indicate that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is leading in 25 seats, while the MVA has a lead in 5.
Vote counting has begun for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
Results for Lok Sabha bypoll elections in 14 states — Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — are also set to be announced today.
Speaking to the press before vote counting for the Mahrashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections commences, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says, "the atmosphere is in favour of INDIA bloc".
Maharashtra's voter turnout in the Assembly polls reached 66.05%, the highest recorded since 1995.
Votes will be counted shortly for the assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti is aiming for a second consecutive term; as well as in Jharkhand, where both the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the BJP-led NDA are hopeful of victory.
Shameebha Patil, Maharashtra's first transgender candidate to be fielded in an Assembly election by a mainstream political party — the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi — is challenging her two male opponents from Raver head-on over their failure to address the concerns of local voters.
Not just the transgender community but the entire queer community lacks political representation and support, despite Section 377 being decriminalised in India six years ago, says Patil.
Despite both the Mahayuti and MVA alliances advocating for greater inclusion of the transgender community, neither has nominated a transgender candidate this election.
In the INDIA bloc, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is contesting 43 seats, Congress is fielding candidates in 30 seats, RJD has 6 seats, and CPI(ML) is running in 4 seats. On the other side, the BJP is contesting 68 seats, AJSU is fielding candidates in 10, JD(U) in 2 seats, and LJP in 1 seat.
Unemployment has emerged as a critical issue in this state election. Read The Quint's in-depth report analysing the election promises of the Mahayuti and MVA alliances on how they plan to address joblessness in Maharashtra here.
Most exit polls predict a close contest, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance having a slight edge.
According to the Matrize Exit Poll, the Mahayuti could win 150-170 seats, ahead of the MVA at 110-130 seats. The Lokshahi Marathi poll also forecasts a tight race, with the Mahayuti securing 128-142 seats, the MVA at 125-140 seats, and other parties holding 18-23 seats.
However, it seems like poll agencies are being particularly cautious this time, after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha and most recently the Haryana Assembly elections were considerably inaccurate.
Both Cvoter, and Axis My India released their predictions for Maharashtra only a couple of days later on 22 November.
The India Today-CVoter survey forecasts the Mahayuti alliance winning 112 seats, and the MVA gaining 104 seats. In contrast, Axis My India predicts the Mahayuti will secure between 178-and 200 seats, while the MVA could be limited to 82-102 seats.
To win a majority in the Assembly, a party or an alliance must secure at least 145 seats.
Click here to read what the exit polls have predicted for Maharashtra.
Over the past six weeks, 'vote jihad' was the highest selling hate-product in the election rallies of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's deputy CM and home minister, has repeatedly cited 'vote jihad' as a key reason for the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just nine out of 23 seats, and has urged voters to prevent a repeat in the Assembly elections.
In Jharkhand, exit polls are divided, with some predicting a victory for the BJP-led NDA and others favouring the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)-led alliance.
The Today’s Chanakya exit poll predicts the NDA will secure 45-50 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is projected to win 35-38 seats. Matrize forecasts the NDA will win 42-47 seats, the JMM alliance 25-30 seats, and others 1-4 seats. On the other hand, the My Axis exit poll predicts a comfortable majority for the JMM-led alliance with 53 seats, while the NDA is projected to secure just 25 seats.
Jharkhand has 28 reserved seats for ST candidates and 9 for SC candidates. The BJP’s campaign in Santhal Pargana has focused on tribal and identity politics, with a sharp emphasis on allegations of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators.'
Click here to read what the exit polls have predicted for Jharkhand.
