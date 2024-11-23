Election Results Live: Mahayuti's Third Term in Maha, No Fight Over CM Seat Says Fadnavis; INDIA Ahead in Jharkhand

Most exit polls predict a close contest, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance having a slight edge.

According to the Matrize Exit Poll, the Mahayuti could win 150-170 seats, ahead of the MVA at 110-130 seats. The Lokshahi Marathi poll also forecasts a tight race, with the Mahayuti securing 128-142 seats, the MVA at 125-140 seats, and other parties holding 18-23 seats.

However, it seems like poll agencies are being particularly cautious this time, after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha and most recently the Haryana Assembly elections were considerably inaccurate.

Both Cvoter, and Axis My India released their predictions for Maharashtra only a couple of days later on 22 November.

The India Today-CVoter survey forecasts the Mahayuti alliance winning 112 seats, and the MVA gaining 104 seats. In contrast, Axis My India predicts the Mahayuti will secure between 178-and 200 seats, while the MVA could be limited to 82-102 seats.

To win a majority in the Assembly, a party or an alliance must secure at least 145 seats.

Over the past six weeks, 'vote jihad' was the highest selling hate-product in the election rallies of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's deputy CM and home minister, has repeatedly cited 'vote jihad' as a key reason for the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just nine out of 23 seats, and has urged voters to prevent a repeat in the Assembly elections.

