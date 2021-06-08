Uddhav Meets PM in Delhi; Maratha Quota, Cyclone Relief on Agenda

Thackeray reached Delhi earlier on Tuesday, leading the state government delegation, to meet PM Modi, with the issues of Maratha reservation and relief for Cyclone Tauktae on the agenda.

On Monday, Thackeray had met NCP chief and alliance partner Sharad Pawar. "CM Uddhav Thackeray met Sharad Pawar to discuss issues, including Maratha reservation, ahead of the meeting with PM Modi. A delegation of the Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Maratha reservation sub-committee head Ashok Chavan will meet the PM on Tuesday," state minister Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.