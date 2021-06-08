Uddhav Meets PM in Delhi; Maratha Quota, Cyclone Relief on Agenda

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state Minister Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, on Tuesday, 8 June.
Thackeray reached Delhi earlier on Tuesday, leading the state government delegation, to meet PM Modi, with the issues of Maratha reservation and relief for Cyclone Tauktae on the agenda.
On Monday, Thackeray had met NCP chief and alliance partner Sharad Pawar. "CM Uddhav Thackeray met Sharad Pawar to discuss issues, including Maratha reservation, ahead of the meeting with PM Modi. A delegation of the Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Maratha reservation sub-committee head Ashok Chavan will meet the PM on Tuesday," state minister Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The court had said breaching the 50 percent ceiling in reservation, unless there are exceptional circumstances, violates Article 14 of the Constitution, as it upheld the apex court judgment in the Indra Sawhney case of 1992.
On 31 May, the state government passed a resolution to incorporate the Maratha community in the 10 percent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).
Published: 08 Jun 2021,12:16 PM IST