Businesses Resume, Shops Open: Delhi, Maha, TN Begin To Unlock

After over two months of lockdown and containment zones declared across various parts of the country amid the second wave of the pandemic, several states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu started unlocking on Monday, 7 June, as the number of COVID-19 cases see an exponential decline.

While the national capital has taken the odd-even approach for shops and businesses to resume, Maharashtra has applied a five-level strategy for unlocking depending on the positivity rate of the area and the percentage of oxygen beds occupied.