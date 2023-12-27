MP Cabinet Formation: BJP Targets Caste Equation Before Lok Sabha Polls

As the day progressed in Madhya Pradesh on 25 December, a wave of happiness – albeit selectively – swept through the MLA quarters in Bhopal with the announcement of the new cabinet ministers.

Weeks after winning a thumping majority of 163 seats out of 230 in the state Assembly elections 2023, 28 ministers were sworn in under the newly appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, leading to some celebrations, and some shock. The shocks included the dropping of senior leaders such as nine-time-MLA Gopal Bhargava and ministers from former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet like Bhupendra Singh, Jayant Kumar Malaiya, and Usha Thakur.