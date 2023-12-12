'An RSS Man': 3 Reasons Why BJP Chose Mohan Yadav as Next Madhya Pradesh CM

A senior journalist who has watched the state BJP closely said that by promoting Mohan Yadav, "the party has invested for the next 15 years."

"The message is loud and clear. They needed a 'yes man', they needed someone who can sustain the party for another 10-15 years, and could play along the hardline Hindutva rhetoric of the party, while also consolidating the OBC vote bank," said the journalist.

Yadav has been in the second line of leadership in Madhya Pradesh since winning his first Assembly elections in 2013 when Shivraj's popularity was on the rise.

He repeated his success in 2018 and retained his seat, but the BJP couldn't form the government.

After Scindia switched sides from the Congress to the BJP in 2020, Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the CM for the fourth time.