MP Bypolls 2020 Early Trends: BJP Leading in over 17 of 28 Seats

These seats will decide the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh. The Quint Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Image used for representation | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) Politics These seats will decide the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh.

The early trends of the bypolls to the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh are coming in, even as all eyes are on the outcome of the Bihar polls. These trends show a lead for the BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in about 17 seats. In a bypolls necessitated by defections and political turmoil in the state, this "mini-election" is being an important test for Chouhan as well as former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose defection to the BJP engineered a change in government in the state.

What the Early Trends Say & What It Means

The early trends show that the BJP is leading in 17 out of the 28 seats that went to polls. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 members, of which, the BJP currently holds 107 seats. BJP ministers Aidal Singh Kansana, Girraj Dandotia, and OPS Bhadoria are struggling in Sumaoli, Dimani and Mehgaon seats, respectively, where their Congress rivals have taken lead. The Congress, which has 87 seats in the Assembly now, needs to win all 28 seats to be able to form the government or at least win 21 to be in a position to bargain with smaller parties. The BJP's current lead means that the party will comfortably retain the chief minister's chair in the state.

Why Are These Bypolls Happening?

In March 2020, 22 sitting Congress MLAs of MP defected to the BJP, alongwith Jyotiraditya Scindia. This led to the fall of Kamal Nath's Congress government which lasted only 15 months. Over the next few months, three other Congress MLAs joined the BJP. The other three seats fell vacant due to the demise of the sitting MLAs.

Big Test for Chouhan, Scindia

The heavy electioneering for these bypolls show how important they were for the political scene in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP, now forced to accommodate Scindia supporters in the party, is trying to put up an united front. All 25 Congress defectors were fielded from their respective constituencies despite protests from the traditional BJP cadre.