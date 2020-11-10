‘Demonetisation a Black Chapter’: Sena Mocks BJP in Its Editorial

In a bitter attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena editorial mouthpiece Saamana, on Tuesday, 10 November, said that celebrating the fourth anniversary of demonetisation is “akin to cutting birthday cakes on their graves”, as the move led to many people committing suicides and businesses getting destroyed.

The editorial further stated that people need to ponder on the statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sena termed demonetisation as a "black chapter" in India's history, according to PTI. Saamana added that the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) did no good for the country.

“To celebrate the (demonetisation) decision because of which many people embraced deaths...jobs were lost...committed suicides and trades and industries destroyed, is akin to cutting a birthday cake sitting on the graves of all such people.” Saamana, reported PTI

PM Modi had said that the move helped reduce black money and gave a boost to transparency. Slamming PM Modi’s comment, Saamana said that even a tea-seller is finding it difficult to carry on with his business. “The reality is that the move broke the back of the economy,” the editorial said, reported India Today.

“Demonetisation has helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalization and given a boost to transparency. These outcomes have been greatly beneficial towards national progress,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Sunday, 8 November.

Shiv Sena further attacked the BJP for raising issues such as construction of Ram Mandir and the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput amongst its agendas in the Bihar Assembly polls.