Bihar Elections Results: Counting Begins In All 243 Seats

The counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections has begun, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.
The Assembly elections in the state have taken place in the shadow of the pandemic, with 55.22 percent votes polled in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday, 7 November. The voting for the first and second phases was held on 28 October and 3 November, respectively.
This election has been the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.
Early trends show the Congress leading in Baghalpur, while the RJD is leading in Ranipur. The RJD, meanwhile, is also leading in Harnaut.
The BJP opened their tally with a lead in Forbesganj, while CPI(M) is leading in Arwal.
In order to maintain social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of counting stations have been increased, reported Hindustan Times (HT).
Bihar’s Chief Election Commissioner HR Srinivasa, on Monday, 9 November, according to ANI, said:
“This year we have 55 counting stations compared to the usual number of 38, which corresponds to the number of districts, in the state. This has been done to increase social distancing.”
According to HT, the poll panel has announced that 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spanning all 38 districts of the state have been set up.
In East Champaran (which has 12 Assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 constituencies), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven constituencies) as many as three counting centres have been set up, reported HT.
Security arrangement, according to HT, has also been amped, with 59 companies of paramilitary forces being deployed to maintain law and order.
“The Election Commission gave 19 companies of paramilitary forces to guard strongrooms. They are the innermost core of counting centres’ security.” HR Srinivasa, according to ANI
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has indicated a clear win for the Mahagathbandhan. If the actual results match those of the exit polls, Tejaswi Yadav will go on to become the youngest chief minister any state in the country has ever seen.
The Times Now-CVoter exit poll predicted a hung house in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.
Published: 10 Nov 2020,07:14 AM IST