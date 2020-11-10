Bihar Elections Results: Counting Begins In All 243 Seats

The counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections has begun, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

The Assembly elections in the state have taken place in the shadow of the pandemic, with 55.22 percent votes polled in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday, 7 November. The voting for the first and second phases was held on 28 October and 3 November, respectively.



This election has been the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.