BJP MLA in MP Accuses Officials of Favouring His Own Party in Urban Body Polls

"I am not opposing BJP, I am a BJP MLA. But if something like this happens it pains me," MLA Narayan Tripathi said.
BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi. 

(Photo Courtesy: Narayan Tripathi/Facebook)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Madhya Pradesh MLA Narayan Tripathi questioned the allegedly partial behaviour of officials in favour of his own party amid the urban body elections in the state on Wednesday, 13 July.

"I am roaming around here and I don't think there's anyone to conduct an election. All the officials are seen promoting one party. The officials and responsible officers are seen getting votes for the BJP," Tripathi said.

"I am not opposing the BJP, I am a BJP MLA. But if something like this happens it pains me. Whatever I am witnessing here should be stopped. This is wrong," the MLA added.
Tripathi further said that the ploy to make and break governments, which he claimed was being witnessed across the country, is being implemented in the civic elections in Madhya Pradesh as well.

"Governments are made or broken in two minutes nowadays. The same is being implemented in rural and urban body elections in Madhya Pradesh," Tripathi said.

Tripathi had also spoken against his party in 2020 over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), arguing that the law would lead to the division of the country on the basis of religion.

The urban body polls for 16 municipal corporations (tier 1 bodies), 99 nagar palika parishads (tier 2 bodies) or municipalities, and 298 nagar parishads (tier 3 bodies) in MP were held in two phases. While the first phase was held on 6 July, the second was held on 13 July.

The counting of votes will be done on 17 July.
