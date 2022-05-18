Supreme Court Allows OBC Reservation in Madhya Pradesh Local Body Elections

Chauhan further said that Congress and Kamal Nath always indulged in conspiracies and never intended to give justice to OBCs.

"They considered OBC just a vote bank and claimed, even without any facts or preparation, that they would do this and that even when they know that it is not going to happen," he said.

"I ask him today why did their Advocate General not stand before the court when issue of 27% reservation came up? Why was an immediate stay given? Kamal Nath, OBC is very intelligent. They know that you had sinned. Public knows the truth," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kamal Nath called it "injustice", saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not present the case properly in the court.

"Madhya Pradesh had a backward population of 50%. As per the Supreme Court, it can only be done for 14%. This is injustice. BJP didn't present the case properly in the court. We'll look into it from a legal point of view," he said, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI.)