Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Elections: Are the Odds Favouring BJP or Congress?

In the first phase of voting in Madhya Pradesh's civic body elections on Wednesday, 6 July, casting of votes is underway for 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Sagar, Singrauli, and Satna.

The elections are being held in two phases for 16 municipal corporations (tier 1 bodies), 99 nagar palika parishads (tier 2 bodies) or municipalities, and 298 nagar parishads (tier 3 bodies). The second phase of polling will be held on 13 July, and counting of the votes will be done on 17 July.

Most of the 11 municipal corporations in the first phase are witnessing a bipolar fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, except for the seats of Singrauli and Satna with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the former and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the latter.

So, which party has better odds? Let's take a closer look.