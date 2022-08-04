LoP Mallikarjun Kharge Erupts in RS, Slams Govt for 'Misusing Central Agencies'

Countering his allegation, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, "The government does not interfere in the work of any law enforcement agency," he claimed.

"Maybe in their (Congress) rule, that used to happen. Now, if anyone does anything wrong, the agencies will do their duty," Goyal added.

This came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian at the National Herald office and Delhi Police personnel were deployed outside the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road.

LoP Kharge also said in the Upper House, “I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30 pm. I want to abide by law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for Police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? We won't be scared, we will fight.”

Later in the day, Kharge appeared at the National Herald office, where he was summoned by the ED.