'Not Afraid': Congress Reacts After ED Seals Young Indian Office at Herald House

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the office of Young Indian located at the National Herald premises, and police personnel were deployed outside Congress headquarters at Akbar Road, Congress leaders slammed the move on Wednesday, 3 August, and said that the sole motive of the action is “vengeance and intimidation.”

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, along with party leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Ajay Maken held a briefing on Wednesday.

Ramesh said, “This is politics of vengeance, of intimidation, happening today. But there is a proverb, 'Vinaashkale Viprit Buddhi' (when one’s destruction approaches, then one’s intelligence works perversely). This is the era of inflation, unemployment, GST.”