'Not Afraid': Congress Reacts After ED Seals Young Indian Office at Herald House

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube/ Indian National Congress)
Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the office of Young Indian located at the National Herald premises, and police personnel were deployed outside Congress headquarters at Akbar Road, Congress leaders slammed the move on Wednesday, 3 August, and said that the sole motive of the action is “vengeance and intimidation.”
Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, along with party leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Ajay Maken held a briefing on Wednesday.
Ramesh said, “This is politics of vengeance, of intimidation, happening today. But there is a proverb, 'Vinaashkale Viprit Buddhi' (when one’s destruction approaches, then one’s intelligence works perversely). This is the era of inflation, unemployment, GST.”
Ramesh alleged, "The Modi government ran away from the discussion on inflation in the Parliament for two weeks. Now the Home Minister and Delhi Police have already started to stop our protest on 5 August.”
Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken also claimed that the party was refused permission to hold a peaceful protest.
Maken said, “Today we received a letter from DCP that we can't protest on 5 August and AICC was turned into a Police cantonment. The government may suppress us as much as they want but we'll protest against inflation, unemployment, GST on edible items and go ahead with our schedule even if jailed.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Jairam Ramesh had tweeted that the Delhi Police is blocking the road to AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.
He said, “The way our leaders and offices are guarded by the police, it is clear that this is the politics of fear. This is not a democratic way and will not run. We will definitely have a peaceful protest on 5 August.”
Jairam Ramesh also added that 17 Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal have signed a joint statement, reported ANI.
He said, "The statement is about the implication of Supreme Court judgement (on amendments to PMLA, 2002), especially when the government’s sole principle is political vendetta."
“Further steps will also be taken. We have sought a review and our leaders and Opposition leaders will also meet the President. Steps will also be taken to take it up with Supreme Court,” said the Congress leader.
Reacting to the ED's move, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, “We are seeing an open-ended investigation for events happened 10 years ago, with a seize mentality in the heart of the capital of the world's largest democracy. Can we believe it? India - the proud largest democracy in the world has a seize mentality.”
He alleged that the sole objective of the action is “Humiliation, insult, and intimidation at one level and diversion, digression, and sensationalism at the other.”
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Today's action to convert Congress headquarters and 10 Janpath into a police camp is an undeclared emergency. The office of the National Herald (Young India) was forcibly sealed. If the general public does not stand with the Congressmen against this dictatorial government of NDA, then the whole country will have to bear the brunt of it."