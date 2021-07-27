Lingayats Adamant on Karnataka CM Post, Predict Doom for BJP if Not Heeded

To reporters huddled before his Balehosur mutt, Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar predicted doom for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka. “Yediyurappa’s tears will wash away BJP in Karnataka,” he said, after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa resigned from his post on 26 July.

As the seer accused the BJP of “blackmailing” Yediyurappa into submission, what became apparent was that the Lingayat mutts will not take the resignation of the CM lightly. Though angered by Yediyurappa's resignation, the seers are now promoting BJP leaders from their community for the CM's chair.