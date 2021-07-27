Karnataka CM Resigns: After Yediyurappa, What Next for BJP?

On 26 July, indicative of crisis in Karnataka BJP, protests were held in some parts of the state against Yediyurappa's resignation. In Shikarpur, Yediyurappa's home constituency, the shutters were down on all shops and a bandh was observed. In districts including Yadagiri, local protests were held.

Meanwhile, Lingayat seers of different mutts came out in support of Yediyurappa, requesting the Bharatiya Janata Party to reconsider his resignation. As Yediyurappa broke down, a section of the seers said that his tears will wash away BJP in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa has been facing dissidence in the party for several months in the past. BJP MLAs themselves had issued statements against the CM.

Among the front runners for the CM post are BJP leaders Murugesh Nirani, Arvind Bellad and Jagadeesh Shettar, among others.