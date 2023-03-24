Amritpal Singh Hunt: Why Lawrence Bishnoi is Seen as Punjab's 'Villain No.1'

"When he (Lawrence Bishnoi) came on the TV, I felt my son died for the second time," Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala said, referring two interviews given by Bishnoi recent from inside jail.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the alleged mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala's assassination on 29 May 2022.

"It (Bishnoi's TV interview) was like mafia and gangsters had entered my home," he added.

Balkaur Singh isn't alone in his anger. Since the interview, Bishnoi has emerged as the object of a great deal of outrage in Punjab. This outrage goes beyond Moose Wala's family members and fans and it has assumed a different angle following the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his organisation Waris Punjab De.

In this piece we will try and look at why Lawrence Bishnoi has emerged as a hated figure in Punjab after his interviews as well as the crackdown on Amritpal Singh.