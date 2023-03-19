At Sidhu Moose Wala's Barsi, Parents Question Timing of Amritpal Singh Operation
Balkaur Singh said, "You could have gone after Amritpal Singh any day. Why today (Sidhu Moose Wala's Barsi)?"
Thousands gathered for Sidhu Moose Wala's Barsi (death anniversary) ceremony in Mansa, despite a ban on mobile internet in Punjab and restrictions on people's movement due to the ongoing crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.
At the event, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur both questioned the timing of the operation against Amritpal Singh and accused that it may have been done to prevent people from attending the deceased singer's Barsi.
They also responded with indignation at a recent interview given by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind Moose Wala's assassination.
What They Said on the Timing of the Amritpal Singh Operation
Chanting 'Punjab Sarkar Murdabad', Balkaur Singh said, "If you were so well prepared you could have gone after Amritpal Singh on any given day. Why only today (on the day of Sidhu Moose Wala's Barsi)? You shut down the internet. Why only today? You stopped buses from plying. Why only today?"
Accusing the Punjab government of trying to silence the voices of Sidhu Moose Wala's supporters, he said, "Why is our internet banned but that killer (Lawrence Bishnoi) has internet in jail (to give interviews),."
"This government is being run from Delhi. No minister, not even the CM has any power to take any decision," he added.
Charan Kaur said the government could have conducted the operation any day and not on Moose Wala's Barsi.
"We had announced the Barsi programme 20-25 days in advance. Why did government decide to take action on the Ajnala case only now? They could have done it right after the incident."Charan Kaur, Sidhu Moose Wala's mother
She said that while she didn't know Amritpal Singh or where he came from, she hadn't heard anything negative about him.
On Lawrence Bishnoi
Moose Wala's parents expressed their anguish at a recent interview given by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in which he made allegations against the singer.
Charan Kaur said, "He was allowed to make all kinds of allegations against my son. If even one allegation is true, we are ready to face the punishment".
Balkaur Singh responded to Bishnoi's claims of being a nationalist.
"I have been a soldier for much of my life, serving in places like Kargil and the China Border. I want to ask - am I a patriot or is Lawrence Bishnoi a patriot?"Balkaur Singh, Sidhu Moose Wala's father
Demanding action against Bishnoi and the capture of the other alleged mastermind Goldy Brar, Balkaur Singh said, ""Don't make us so helpless that we have to stand in front of the Vidhan Sabha to beg for justice",
