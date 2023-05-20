Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates: Cong, Oppn Leaders Reach Venue

Karnataka CM Oath Taking Ceremony Live News Updates: Congress and opposition leaders reached the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar are scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively at 12:30 pm on Saturday, 20 May.

On Saturday, the Congress also released its first list of cabinet ministers, which included names like MB Patil and Priyank Kharge.

The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had met on 18 May and formally selected Siddaramaiah as its leader. Following this, the CM-designate and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to stake claim to form the government.

This comes after days-long talks as both the leaders made their cases before the Congress central leadership in Delhi and mobilised MLAs to support them in Karnataka.