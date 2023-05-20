Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates: Cong, Oppn Leaders Reach Venue

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Latest news updates.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Karnataka CM Oath Taking Ceremony Live News Updates: Congress and opposition leaders reached the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar are scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively at 12:30 pm on Saturday, 20 May.
On Saturday, the Congress also released its first list of cabinet ministers, which included names like MB Patil and Priyank Kharge.
The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had met on 18 May and formally selected Siddaramaiah as its leader. Following this, the CM-designate and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to stake claim to form the government.
This comes after days-long talks as both the leaders made their cases before the Congress central leadership in Delhi and mobilised MLAs to support them in Karnataka.
The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.
This will be Siddaramaiah's second term as the CM.
Several VIP politicians with Z+ category security are expected to attend the event, including the Gandhis, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, MK Stalin, N Rangaswamy, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The Congress had won the Karnataka Assembly elections with 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly.
The BJP won 65 seats in the polls, followed by the JD(S)' 19.
The party released the first list of cabinet ministers on Saturday morning.
(Photo: Pratiba Raman/The Quint)
(Photo: Pratiba Raman/The Quint)
(Photo: Pratiba Raman/The Quint)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government in Bengaluru.
Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar welcomed Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and other DMK leaders at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka cabinet's swearing-in ceremony, ANI reported.
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan reached the Kanteerava Stadium to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah.
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar, Priyank Kharge, G Parameshwara, and DK Suresh reached the venue.
Karnataka Congress leader and CM-designate Siddaramaiah left from his residence in Bengaluru for Sree Kanteerava Stadium where he'll be sworn-in as the CM of the new Karnataka government today.
Leaders from these parties have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony by the Congress:
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
Rashtriya Janata Dal
Shiv Sena
Samajwadi Party
People's Democratic Party
CPI(M)
Communist Party of India
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Revolutionary Socialist Party
CPI(ML)
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
Rashtriya Lok Dal
Kerala Congress
Indian Union Muslim League
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached Bengaluru on Saturday morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM, Deputy CM, and cabinet ministers.
Ahead of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony today, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Bengaluru Airport, PTI reported.
Congress leader and son of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, won in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district on Saturday, 13 May. To read more, click here.
Karnataka Deputy CM-elect DK Shivakumar has reached the Bengaluru Airport to receive Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, PTI reported.
Ahead of the swearing-in, crowds have already started gathering at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.
"The Congress party led a highly localised campaign in the run up to the elections in the state— focusing on issues of corruption and price rise, both issues that had captured the imagination of the electorate months ahead of the polling," writes The Quint's Fatima Khan. To read the full story, click here.
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter on Saturday morning to convey his wishes to Congress leader Siddaramaiah while on his way to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the leader.
"The president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), a troubleshooter, a Vokkaliga strongman, an eight-time MLA, and now, the Deputy CM of Karnataka – DK Shivakumar is the man of the moment," write The Quint's Nikhila Henry and Meenakshy Sasikumar. To read the full story, click here.
"During the first few months of his term, Siddaramaiah will not just have to govern impeccably but also fulfil a chunk of the Congress' promises before the party approaches Karnataka's public for Lok Sabha votes. He will also have to keep nurturing the cordial relationship he seems to have forged with DK Shivakumar, so that the Congress' rank and file don't collapse from within the party," write The Quint's Nikhila Henry and Meenakshy Sasikumar. To read the full story, click here.
Cabinet ministers who will take the oath today include:
Dr G Parameshwara
KH Muniyappa
KJ George
MB Patil
Satish Jarkiholi
Priyank Kharge
Ramalinga Reddy
BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan
Several VIP politicians with Z+ category security are expected to attend the meet. These include:
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal
Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar
Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand
MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu
N Rangaswamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry
Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
