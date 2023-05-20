Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates: Cong, Oppn Leaders Reach Venue

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates: Cong, Oppn Leaders Reach Venue

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to take oath at 12:30 pm.
The Quint
Politics
Updated:

Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Latest news updates.

|

(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony Latest news updates.</p></div>

Karnataka CM Oath Taking Ceremony Live News Updates: Congress and opposition leaders reached the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar are scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively at 12:30 pm on Saturday, 20 May.

On Saturday, the Congress also released its first list of cabinet ministers, which included names like MB Patil and Priyank Kharge.

The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had met on 18 May and formally selected Siddaramaiah as its leader. Following this, the CM-designate and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to stake claim to form the government.

This comes after days-long talks as both the leaders made their cases before the Congress central leadership in Delhi and mobilised MLAs to support them in Karnataka.

  • The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

  • This will be Siddaramaiah's second term as the CM.

  • Several VIP politicians with Z+ category security are expected to attend the event, including the Gandhis, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, MK Stalin, N Rangaswamy, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

  • The Congress had won the Karnataka Assembly elections with 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

  • The BJP won 65 seats in the polls, followed by the JD(S)' 19.

  • The party released the first list of cabinet ministers on Saturday morning.

(Photo: Pratiba Raman/The Quint)

(Photo: Pratiba Raman/The Quint)

(Photo: Pratiba Raman/The Quint)

Photos: Siddaramaiah To Swear In as Karnataka CM, Congress Workers Celebrate

Congress leader Siddaramaiah to be sworn in as Karnataka CM today. For more, click here.

Mehbooba Mufti at Karnataka Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government in Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar Welcomes MK Stalin, DMK Leaders

Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar welcomed Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and other DMK leaders at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka cabinet's swearing-in ceremony, ANI reported.

Kamal Haasan Arrives at Kanteerava Stadium

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan reached the Kanteerava Stadium to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah.

Kharge, Shivakumar Reach Venue

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar, Priyank Kharge, G Parameshwara, and DK Suresh reached the venue.

Shivakumar Welcomes Rahul, Priyanka To Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah Leaves For Kanteerava Stadium

Karnataka Congress leader and CM-designate Siddaramaiah left from his residence in Bengaluru for Sree Kanteerava Stadium where he'll be sworn-in as the CM of the new Karnataka government today.

Stage for Opposition Unity? 

Leaders from these parties have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony by the Congress:

  • Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

  • Rashtriya Janata Dal

  • Shiv Sena

  • Samajwadi Party

  • People's Democratic Party

  • CPI(M)

  • Communist Party of India

  • Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

  • Revolutionary Socialist Party

  • CPI(ML)

  • Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

  • Rashtriya Lok Dal

  • Kerala Congress

  • Indian Union Muslim League

Kharge Reaches Bengaluru To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached Bengaluru on Saturday morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM, Deputy CM, and cabinet ministers.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Arrive At Bengaluru Airport

Ahead of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony today, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Bengaluru Airport, PTI reported.

Youngest Minister To Be Sworn-In Today: Who Is Priyank Kharge?

Congress leader and son of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, won in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district on Saturday, 13 May. To read more, click here.

Siddaramaiah Requests Students Writing CET in Bengaluru To Follow Traffic Advisory

Shivakumar Reaches Bengaluru Airport To Receive Rahul, Priyanka

Karnataka Deputy CM-elect DK Shivakumar has reached the Bengaluru Airport to receive Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, PTI reported.

Crowd Gathers At Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium

Ahead of the swearing-in, crowds have already started gathering at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

Social Engineering, Local Issues | 5 Reasons Behind Congress' Win In Karnataka

"The Congress party led a highly localised campaign in the run up to the elections in the state— focusing on issues of corruption and price rise, both issues that had captured the imagination of the electorate months ahead of the polling," writes The Quint's Fatima Khan. To read the full story, click here.

Kamal Haasan Congratulates Siddaramaiah, To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter on Saturday morning to convey his wishes to Congress leader Siddaramaiah while on his way to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the leader.

Karnataka Decked Up For the Swearing-In

Karnataka Congress' Master Strategist DK Shivakumar Is Now Deputy Chief Minister

"The president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), a troubleshooter, a Vokkaliga strongman, an eight-time MLA, and now, the Deputy CM of Karnataka – DK Shivakumar is the man of the moment," write The Quint's Nikhila Henry and Meenakshy Sasikumar. To read the full story, click here.

Siddaramaiah, Congress' Mass Leader, Gets a Second Shot at Being Karnataka CM

"During the first few months of his term, Siddaramaiah will not just have to govern impeccably but also fulfil a chunk of the Congress' promises before the party approaches Karnataka's public for Lok Sabha votes. He will also have to keep nurturing the cordial relationship he seems to have forged with DK Shivakumar, so that the Congress' rank and file don't collapse from within the party," write The Quint's Nikhila Henry and Meenakshy Sasikumar. To read the full story, click here.

Cabinet Ministers To Be Sworn In

Cabinet ministers who will take the oath today include:

  • Dr G Parameshwara

  • KH Muniyappa

  • KJ George

  • MB Patil

  • Satish Jarkiholi

  • Priyank Kharge

  • Ramalinga Reddy

  • BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan

VIPs Attending the Ceremony

Several VIP politicians with Z+ category security are expected to attend the meet. These include:

  1. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal

  2. Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar

  3. Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand

  4. MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

  5. N Rangaswamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry

  6. Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan

  7. Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

  8. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Oath-Taking Ceremony To Be Held at 12:30 PM

Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar are scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively at 12:30 pm on Saturday, 20 May.

The ceremony will be held at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

Published: 20 May 2023,09:31 AM IST

