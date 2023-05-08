Months After Border Row, BJP and Congress Snub Belagavi's 'Marathi Cause'

"The issues of parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are totally different. Their parties are contesting elections at the state level. So, the leaders of Maharashtra from these parties have to act accordingly. They are doing what suits them best, they are not bothered," the president of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) Deepak Dalvi told The Quint.

Spearheading the cause of the Marathi-speaking population in the disputed Belagavi region since 1956, the party is contesting the upcoming elections in the state on five seats in the region – Belgaum (rural), Belagavi (south), Belgaum (north), Khanapur, and Yamkanmardi.