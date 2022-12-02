Belagavi Border Dispute: Tussle Between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Explained

After independence in 1947, the Belagavi district was a part of the Bombay state.

By the 1950s, the linguistic composition of the Belagavi district gradually changed. According to the 1951 census, there were more Marathi speakers than Kannada speakers in Belagavi at that point.

In 1956, after the States Reorganisation Act was passed, Belagavi district became a part of the Unified Mysore State, now known as Karnataka. As there were more Marathi speakers than Kannada speakers in Belagavi in 1951, the integration of the district into Mysore state, triggered the decades-long dispute.