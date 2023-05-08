Karnataka Elections 2023: Will Debate Over 'Bajrang Dal Ban' Harm Congress?

Will the announcement dent the Congress’ prospects? Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu dismissed apprehensions stating, “Bajrang Dal is an organisation and the BJP is equating an organisation with Lord Hanuman. Does this mean that no action should be taken on any organisation or institution sporting the name of a God?”

However, contrary to expectations, of all the pernicious issues, including protests against hijab, halal meat, and azan and boycott of Muslim traders at temple festivals, which were expected to be poll planks in the coastal belt, 'Bajrang Dal ban' seems to have become the only topic that has gathered momentum. Otherwise, the key subjects for poll debates are nationalism and development.

“When we were relieved that these issues (hijab-halal) were not the talking points in the elections, the discussion around ban on Bajrang Dal has come as a spoiler. It will consolidate the Hindu voters, who were considering voting for a secular party in these regions (coastal Karnataka) and to a certain extent in Mumbai Karnataka,'‘ a Congress functionary rued.