Jarkiholis, Jolles, Kattis: Families That Control Belagavi's Politics & Fortunes

Laxmanrao Jarkiholi was an influential businessman in Karnataka's Belagavi in the 1960s. An excise contractor and owner of several petrol pumps, his rags to riches story is widely known in the entire region, which is the second largest on Karnataka's electoral map with 18 Assembly seats.

Little did he know that five of his sons from two marriages - Ramesh, Satish, Balachandra, Bhimashi, and Lakhan, will not only dominate the politics of the entire district one day, but will also expand the family businesses to dominate sugar factories, a mining factory, educational institutes, and cooperative societies.