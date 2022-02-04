History Explained: Why is 'Jinnah Tower' in Guntur a Warzone for BJP & YSRCP?

The BJP had earlier laid the foundation of its electoral success in neighbouring state Karnataka by taking up the Idgah issue in Hubbali. Several BJP leaders had tried to hoist the tricolour in the Idgah Maidan. The campaign clicked and the BJP could, for the first time, come to power in a south Indian state.

Will this strategy work in Andhra Pradesh?

"Jinnah is anti-India. Why should we have a monument in his name? We have great leaders like Abdul Kalam and Gurram Joshua, whose lives and works are ever inspirational to the generations," BJP state president Somu Veerraju told The Quint. He vouched that the name-change is imminent. "We are not asking them to name it after a Hindu leader. We want it be named after Kalam,” Veerraju said. Meanwhile, the tower continues to be a landmark in the city.