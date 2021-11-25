Yogi Adityanath Slams Previous UP Govts, Makes Jinnah Jibes Yet Again

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, 25 November, said that the previous state governments had been "led by followers of Jinnah," under whose administration the region had turned "into a land of riots."
The sweetness of Western Uttar Pradesh’s sugar, which had been forgotten due to the misrule of previous governments led by followers of Jinnah and, which had turned the region into a land of riots, would be for foreigners to taste with the opening of the Noida International Airport, said Adityanath on Thursday on the occassion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new airport.
“The people here are ready to teach them a lesson in the elections. All of you have seen UP changing. You have been witness to how the government reached out to people with its helping hand not only in normal days, but also throughout the global pandemic,” the chief minister remarked.
Addressing a huge gathering, Adityanath stated that the international airport has lent a new identity to Uttar Pradesh.
He added, “Uttar Pradesh is scaling new heights. The welfare schemes of the Central Government are reaching the people without any discrimination.”
