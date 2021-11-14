Jawaharlal Nehru's Idea of Religion, Equation With Jinnah & Vision for India

Adeel: There was genuine respect that Nehru had (for Jinnah) as he respected everybody from that generation of Indian leaders.

I think that disagreements, and there were many disagreements primarily came from the time when Nehru tried to understand the problems of Indian Muslims through his specific lens which of course had instances of specific secularism and socialism and he tried to understand the problems of Indian Muslims through that lens; and he wanted Jinnah to lead him through that.

Jinnah gets more and more frustrated with Nehru as years go by. Initially, he thinks that Nehru is maybe mocking him, so maybe he is just refusing to acknowledge the very such thing as communal outlook to the way which India’s economic problems could be alleviated. And on the other hand, he is also thinking that Nehru may have risen through the ranks of the Congress party too quickly. He sees Nehru as some type of spoiled brat who is catapulted into these higher ranks of the Indian National Congress.