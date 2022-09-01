Jharkhand: UPA Delegation To Meet Governor Ramesh Bais Amid Political Crisis

A delegation of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs will meet Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais as 4 pm on Thursday, 1 September, amid a politicial crisis in the state.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Police was deployed around the resort and restrictions have been imposed on the entry of other guests into the resort.
The ruling coalition, constituting the JMM, Congress, and the RJD, has 49 MLAs in the 81-member state Assembly.
Meanwhile, reports indicated that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had directed four Congress MLAs to fly back to Ranchi late on Wednesday, ahead of a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.
On Tuesday morning, 30 September, UPA MLAs had met behind a closed doors meeting at CM Soren's residence to discuss the political scenario in the state, as the Raj Bhavan continues to maintain silence over the Election Commission's recommendation that Soren be disqualified as an MLA.
Following a petition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the EC conveyed its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on 25 August. The decision, however, has not yet been made official.
