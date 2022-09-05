Jharkhand Political Crisis: CM Hemant Soren To Seek Trust Vote on Monday

Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand chief minister, Hemant Soren, whose disqualification as an MLA hangs in balance amid an illegal office-of-profit case, arrived at the special session of the state Assembly ahead of a vote of trust on Monday, 5 September, along with UPA MLAs.
After allegedly dodging poaching bids by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over 30 MLAs from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led UPA alliance, who took refuge in Chhattisgarh five days ago, returned to Ranchi on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, BJP in Jharkhand will take part in the special session on Monday but it will also oppose any attempt by the state government to introduce bills during its duration, party leaders have said.
The decision was taken at the legislative party meeting in Ranchi late on Sunday. The opposition reportedly met again around 9 am to finalise the party's strategy for the assembly session during which CM Soren will seek a vote of trust.
“We will participate in the special session. But, the BJP would strongly protest if the government tries to bring in any bill, as there is a one-line agenda in the schedule, which says the CM will seek a trust vote,” party whip, Biranchi, Narayan told PTI.
As per a letter sent to MLAs by the assembly secretariat, Soren has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority, amid the political crisis in the state.
Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in the office-of-profit case, the Election Commission (EC) communicated its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on 25 August.
Meanwhile, former chief minister and leader of opposition, Babulal Marandi, said that a special session to seek a vote of trust is beyond comprehension.
“In general, a state government seeks trust vote when the governor or a court orders the same. But, that's not the case in Jharkhand. It is clear that the government does not trust its MLAs,” Marandi said.
