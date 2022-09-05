Jharkhand Political Crisis: CM Hemant Soren To Seek Trust Vote on Monday

Jharkhand chief minister, Hemant Soren, whose disqualification as an MLA hangs in balance amid an illegal office-of-profit case, arrived at the special session of the state Assembly ahead of a vote of trust on Monday, 5 September, along with UPA MLAs.

After allegedly dodging poaching bids by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over 30 MLAs from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led UPA alliance, who took refuge in Chhattisgarh five days ago, returned to Ranchi on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, BJP in Jharkhand will take part in the special session on Monday but it will also oppose any attempt by the state government to introduce bills during its duration, party leaders have said.