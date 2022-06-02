‘Mining Scam’ to Pooja Singhal Case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Answers It All
Hemant Soren talks to The Quint and gives his version on the mining scam allegations & IAS Pooja Singhal case.
Video Producer: Mamta
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
In Jharkhand, a tussle is going on between Chief Minister Hemant Soren's party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and the Congress over the Rajya Sabha elections, while the state is also making headlines with the case of IAS officer Pooja Singhal and Soren's alleged involvement in the matter. This has also caught the eye of the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) that is trying to "topple the government."
Hemant Soren counters, saying that the BJP wants to dent his image with these accusations.
In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Hemant Soren answered questions on issues ranging from mining scam to IAS Pooja Singhal case, and also touched upon the Gyanvapi mosque controversy.
"For the first time in 20 years, with such a huge majority, a government has been formed in the state. There is some problem, but we have to run this government for the next twenty-five years, not five," Soren said.
"The BJP is trying its best to make heavy dents on my career. I am accused of leasing stone chips. I have this lease not from today but from long ago. This is a simple matter, there is no big sin in it. If I had to rob anything, I would have looted coal, robbed gold mines. They don't have enough power to hit Hemant Soren."Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand
On IAS Pooja Singhal case, he said, "There are a large number of Jharkhand officials in the central government offices like PMO (Prime Minister's Office), Home Ministry, even the Election Commission has officials from Jharkhand. I expected that because of the Jharkhand office bearers sitting at the centre, Jharkhand will develop on a large scale, but we have got 'help', we are preparing to give more help to ED, CBI, income tax but no matter what comes, we will deal with it."
Speaking on the Gyanvapi Masjid case, he took a jibe at the BJP and said that Mohenjo-Daro was also dug and just like that now temples, mosques are being dug in the same manner. Similar digging is going on in Jharkhand to break the government. He said, "Even if I quit, will the BJP be able to form the government? How will the government be formed with 20-25 MLAs? Will they bring MLAs from Gujarat?"
