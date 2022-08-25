Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Possible Disqualification: Who Takes the Final Call?

A petition was filed in February this year by Shiv Shankar Sharma which stated that the high court was approached for an "appropriate direction to prosecute the chief minister (Hemant Soren)," as he "misused" his office in getting the mining lease in his own name.

During the hearing on 8 April, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan said that the state had committed “a mistake” in granting the lease. The AG added that it was a “violation of Code of Conduct.”

However, he added that even if Soren was engaged in certain businesses while he was holding the office as the minister for mines, there was no statutory or constitutional violation.

He also said that CM surrendered the lease on 11 February 2022.