Big Win for JMM-Congress, BJP's 'Infiltrator' Bogey That Failed: 5 Key Takeaways

Coming as a big win for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren and his allies this election, the party and its allies have managed to retain the state for a second consecutive term. Hemant Soren has also won from Barhait constituency by over 39,000 votes. As of 7 PM, the Election Commission of India's website reported JMM leading in 34 seats while its ally, the Congress, was leading in 16.

Jharkhand has had a history of political turmoil, fragmentation and frequent changes of Chief Ministers. JMM's Hemant was also being jailed earlier this year. BJP had banked on leveraging anti-incumbency, corruption charges against Hemant and making inroads into the tribal vote-bank.

But JMM has managed to render a huge defeat to BJP and fared well in its performance. Kalpana Soren, Hemant's wife, also contributed in revitalising the party's performance on ground. She has also won from the Gandey seat in Jharkhand with over 17,000 votes.