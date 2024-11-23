Election Results LIVE: BJP-Sena-Mahayuti Seals Decisive Lead in Maharashtra; JMM-Congress in Jharkhand

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the INDIA bloc are locked in a fierce showdown as vote counting for the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly and 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly began at 8 am on Saturday, 23 November.
The ruling alliance Mahayuti has crossed that majority mark in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance has secured a comfortable lead as per latest trends.
Key updates as of 11:20 am:
BJP-led Mahayuti alliance takes the lead in 219 seats, having crossed the halfway mark.
In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance continues to lead, while the BJP-led NDA trails close behind.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leads in Kopri-Pachpakhadi.
Maharashtra's Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leads in the Nagpur South-West constituency.
Maharashtra Deputy CM NCP leader ad Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati constituency.
Aditya Thackeray leads in the Worli constituency.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole trails in Sakoli.
Hemant Soren leads in Jharkhand's Barhait.
Kalpana Soren leads in Jharkhand's Gandey.
Babu Lal Marandi leads in Jharkhand's Dhanwar.
BJP's Champai Soren leads in Serai Kella.
Maharashtra Election Results: BJP's Sreejaya Chavan leads in Bhokar
BJP leader and ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan is leading in the Bhokar constituency as per the latest trends.
She is up against Congress's Kadam Tirupath and BSP's Kamlesh Choudante.
“This Cannot Be the Decision of the People of Maharashtra,” Says Sanjay Raut
"We know what the people of Maharashtra want...this cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance takes leads in over 200 seats as per the latest trends
Jharkhand Election Results: INDIA Alliance Leads in Over 50 Seats
The INDIA alliance led by Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading in 51 seats, crossing the halfway mark as per early trends. The BJP-led NDA alliance is trailing behind with a lead in 28 seats.
Maharashtra Election Results: Fahad Ahmad Leads in Anushakti Nagar
As per the latest trends, NCP (SCP) leader Fahad Ahmad is leading in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar constituency by a slim margin against Sana Malik of NCP (SCP).
Speaking to The Quint earlier this week, the activist-turned-politician had said, "In the past 15 years, no step was taken for the betterment of education here (Anushakti Nagar). As a result, the influx of drugs increased. There are three big companies here - BARC, HPCL, and BPCL but nothing was done to get people employment there. I am contesting the election on these issues. If I am elected, I will begin work on these issues from 24 November itself."