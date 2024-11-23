ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Live

Election Results LIVE: BJP-Sena-Mahayuti Seals Decisive Lead in Maharashtra; JMM-Congress in Jharkhand

Catch up all the LIVE updates of the results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections here.

The Quint
Updated
Politics
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the INDIA bloc are locked in a fierce showdown as vote counting for the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly and 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly began at 8 am on Saturday, 23 November.

The ruling alliance Mahayuti has crossed that majority mark in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance has secured a comfortable lead as per latest trends.

Snapshot

Key updates as of 11:20 am:

  • BJP-led Mahayuti alliance takes the lead in 219 seats, having crossed the halfway mark.

  • In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance continues to lead, while the BJP-led NDA trails close behind.

  • Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leads in Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

  • Maharashtra's Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leads in the Nagpur South-West constituency.

  • Maharashtra Deputy CM NCP leader ad Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati constituency.

  • Aditya Thackeray leads in the Worli constituency.

  • Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole trails in Sakoli.

  • Hemant Soren leads in Jharkhand's Barhait.

  • Kalpana Soren leads in Jharkhand's Gandey.

  • Babu Lal Marandi leads in Jharkhand's Dhanwar.

  • BJP's Champai Soren leads in Serai Kella.

11:13 AM , 23 Nov

Maharashtra Election Results: BJP's Sreejaya Chavan leads in Bhokar

BJP leader and ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan is leading in the Bhokar constituency as per the latest trends.

She is up against Congress's Kadam Tirupath and BSP's Kamlesh Choudante.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
10:50 AM , 23 Nov

“This Cannot Be the Decision of the People of Maharashtra,” Says Sanjay Raut

"We know what the people of Maharashtra want...this cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance takes leads in over 200 seats as per the latest trends

10:28 AM , 23 Nov

Jharkhand Election Results: INDIA Alliance Leads in Over 50 Seats

The INDIA alliance led by Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading in 51 seats, crossing the halfway mark as per early trends. The BJP-led NDA alliance is trailing behind with a lead in 28 seats.

10:20 AM , 23 Nov

Maharashtra Election Results: Fahad Ahmad Leads in Anushakti Nagar

As per the latest trends, NCP (SCP) leader Fahad Ahmad is leading in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar constituency by a slim margin against Sana Malik of NCP (SCP).

Speaking to The Quint earlier this week, the activist-turned-politician had said, "In the past 15 years, no step was taken for the betterment of education here (Anushakti Nagar). As a result, the influx of drugs increased. There are three big companies here - BARC, HPCL, and BPCL but nothing was done to get people employment there. I am contesting the election on these issues. If I am elected, I will begin work on these issues from 24 November itself."

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Published: 23 Nov 2024, 7:29 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×