Election Results LIVE: BJP-Sena-Mahayuti Seals Decisive Lead in Maharashtra; JMM-Congress in Jharkhand

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the INDIA bloc are locked in a fierce showdown as vote counting for the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly and 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly began at 8 am on Saturday, 23 November.

The ruling alliance Mahayuti has crossed that majority mark in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress alliance has secured a comfortable lead as per latest trends.